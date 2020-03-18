DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The baseball coach at Decatur Eisenhower High School is among those at high-risk for COVID-19.
Kevin Hale, 54, underwent a kidney transplant less than two years ago. With public schools closed he is staying isolated in his Decatur home.
“I’m not going to lie to you. I’m scared to death,” Hale told WAND News. “I like to shake hands and hug and go up and talk to people. And I really had to shut that down because I am concerned for my health.”
Hale is looking forward to when he can return to the classroom and baseball diamond.
“It’s tough being angry at something you can’t lash out at,” Hale said.