SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an effort to get the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities, Sangamon Mass Transit and Sangamon Department of Public Health partnered up to host a vaccine clinic at the downtown Springfield transfer center.
Members of the Illinois National Guard and nurses from the health department were on site to administer the doses. Stephanie Standish was one of the nurses on staff and said she saw multiple people coming over to utilize the free clinic.
"They thought that the bus station or the transfer station here would be a good idea and we are getting folks to as they're transferring, they're walking over and getting their vaccine," Standish said.
Managing Director for the Transit District Steve Sheffle said this clinic has been in the works for some time and officials decided the transfer center would be the most accessible place to host it.
"We thought that putting it at our transfer center is a place that everyone knows how to get to," Sheffle said. "It's a way that they can ride the transportation they're used to riding to still get their vaccine and its also a way for us to help them by covering their transportation to and from."
In addition to getting the vaccine, those who got their shot also got two bus tokens to cover the cost of transportation to the clinic.
"We get a lot of help from the federal government as far as COVID goes and this was one way that we could use those funds to positively reach out into the community and get the vaccine out."
The health department said 39 people attended the clinic and they will host their second dose clinic on May 25.
