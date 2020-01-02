SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For anyone who travels domestically or plans on entering federal facilities or nuclear power plants, they may need what the government is calling a REAL ID.
Beginning on Oct. 1, 2020, the federal government will require people to either have a valid U.S. passport, a REAL ID driver's license or REAL ID card to fly domestically.
Spokesperson with the Secretary of State's Office, Henry Haupt, said REAL ID's are a push from the Department of Homeland Security to combat terrorism, fraud and identity theft.
"It's an initiative of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to improve the credentialing process," Haupt said. "It's the outgrowth of a task force after the 9/11 attacks."
Haupt said the difference between a current ID and a REAL ID visually is very minimal, but the REAL ID's carry a new meaning.
"If you were to hold the two cards up, you would see the only difference, essentially, is the gold star in the upper right hand corner," Haupt said. "What that tells the TSA agent is, that you provided the necessary documentation to the satisfaction of the federal government to re-prove your identity."
According to Haupt, not everyone needs a REAL ID.
"For someone who doesn't fly domestically, you don't need a REAL ID. You can keep your current license," Haupt said. "If you're someone who has a valid U.S. passport, you also don't need a REAL ID."
Anyone who doesn't have a valid passport will need to get a REAL ID to fly anywhere in the United States.
Before anyone heads out to get the new ID, the Secretary of State's Office is urging people to go online to review their checklist to ensure everyone brings the correct documents.
"To prove your identity, most people bring in a certified copy of their birth certificate. You need to prove your social security number. You need to bring in two documents proving residency, the address you live at - it can be a bank statement or a utility bill," Haupt said. "We just ask that it's not over 90 days old, and bring in your current license or ID card."
Anyone can use their current license to fly until Oct. 1, 2020. A passport will still be needed to travel outside of the country.