(WAND) - With summer here and Illinois moving into Phase Four of Governor Pritzker's reopening plan Friday, many central Illinoisans are likely feeling the itch to travel and go on vacation.
But we are still in a pandemic, and it's important to take precautions against COVID-19 when traveling.
Travel expert Sarah Dandashy said Americans are traveling right now, though less further than usual, and mainly within a 300 mile radius of home.
"What we're seeing right now is a pent-up demand for travel," Dandashy said. "This is proving to be the summer, maybe even year, of road trips."
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said the key to traveling safely in the time of COVID-19 is selecting a safe, uncrowded destination.
"I think the key with travel, as it is with going anywhere during this time is, if you happen to see a crowd, or the place looks like it's not following guidance, don't go there, just get out of there," Pryde said. "It's not worth the risk."
It's also important to bring an adequate amount of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes with you when traveling.
"What I have in my car is I use something like Wet Ones ... or Baby Wipes, or something like that, to actually scrub my hands off with them," Pryde said. "Then I usually wipe down my steering wheel, and then I use some hand sanitizer after that."
Other traveling safety tips:
- Wipe down surfaces at any restaurants or rooms stayed in
- Pay for things with a credit card and disinfect the card afterward
- If possible, bring and safely store own food
- At rest stops, always wear a mask, don't touch anything with bare hands (paper towel can be used), and sanitize hands after using a public restroom
- And if a person does fly, they should try to book seats without people nearby, clean the area carefully before sitting down, and wear a mask the entire flight.
Travel guidance from the IDPH can be found here.
