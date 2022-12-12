DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces country star Travis Tritt will be joining their line-up for the 2023 concert season.
Travis Tritt accompanied by special guest War Hippies will perform Friday, June 2.
This show is produced in partnership by The Devon and Grandstand Concerts and will not be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. at www.devonamphitheater.com.
Ticket pricing:
Reserved Pit Seating – $68
Reserved Seating - $68
General Admission Terrace - $58
General Admission Lawn - $38
(Plus processing fees)
Travis Tritt started his music careee in the late 80's early 90's. With several chart topping hits including “Country Club,” “Help Me Hold On,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” and “Drift Off to Dream.”
Tritt is also well known for his biggest hits, including “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” “Here’s A Quarter,” and “Anymore.”
War Hippies is a new country duo and lifestyle brand from USMC and US Army combat veterans, Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis. Forming in 2022, each has enjoyed an extremely successful career of their own, with a combined 25 years of touring and over 20M streams.
To keep up with announcements, follow The Devon on Facebook and subscribe to email updates at www.devonamphitheater.com.
