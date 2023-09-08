SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced almost $800,000 in unclaimed property is being returned to the rightful owners.
This includes more than $515,000 in cash payments and $273,000 in stock value.
This comes after the office’s outreach efforts at the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs.
“This level of success reflects the hard work we do in my office,” Frerichs said. “A key part of my job as Treasurer is to do whatever we can to return unclaimed property to the proper owners or their heirs. My staff and I are happy to help people connect with their unclaimed property, and part of our outreach is to assist fair visitors in checking the I-Cash database so they can see if something is waiting for them.”
Fair visitors made almost 800 claims on unclaimed property during the Illinois State Fair on August 10-20 and the DuQuoin State Fair on August 25-September 4.
A total of 590 claims were filed at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, and 199 were filed at DuQuoin.
Unclaimed property includes forgotten bank accounts, the overlooked contents of safe deposit boxes, unpaid insurance claims, unredeemed shares of stock and other items.
The claims made at the Illinois State Fair translate to about $354,000 in cash payments and stock value of about $87,000.
The claims made at DuQuoin translate to about $161,000 in cash payments and stock value of about $186,000.
During the Illinois State Fair, the Treasurer’s Office traditionally conducts a live auction of some older pieces of unclaimed property to make room for other unclaimed property in the office’s storage vaults.
Proceeds are held in perpetuity for the owners or heirs of the unclaimed property.
