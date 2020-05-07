Decatur, Ill (WAND) – State Treasurer Mike Frerichs tells WAND News at some point Illinois will need Congress to help with the state’s finances.
“Right now we’re not in trouble but we’re definitely going to see a decrease of revenues coming into the state,” Frerichs stated Thursday. “We see a dramatic increase in expenses related to COVID-19 and the federal governments assistance has been helpful but I think it’s imperative that Congress come back and help out states around the country not just Illinois.”
Earlier this year the states investment portfolio stood at about $14 billion. Frerichs says that money is safe with Illinois making very conservative investments.
Lawmakers have been crafting a Fiscal 2021 budget through a series of conference calls. The legislature is expected to eventually return to Springfield to debate and vote on a new budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.