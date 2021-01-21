Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Republican Macon County Treasurer Ed Yoder is retiring at the end of the month.
Yoder filed a resignation letter with the Macon County Clerk indicating his last day will be January 31, 2021. He went on to say he has served in the position for 10 years and 2 months.
Yoder came under fire in the summer of 2020 when the first round of tax distributions to schools and local governments fell $37 million short from the previous year. An audit showed Yoder had not been depositing checks from real estate taxpayers in a timely manner. Yoder told WAND News he is retiring due to health reasons.
The Macon County Board will now select another Republican to serve out the remaining two-years of Yoder’s term. That selection will likely come in February or March.
