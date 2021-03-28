TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A tree caught fire in Taylorville Saturday night after being hit by lightning.
Crews arrived on scene and determined a high pressure natural gas line was ruptured and feeding the fire.
It looks about three hours for gas crews to mitigate the line rupture.
The Taylorville Fire Department said, while the scene did not look like more than a tree on fire, it could have potentially been much more dangerous.
The tree appeared to be struck by lightning near the top with the current traveling down and into the ground where it met the line causing the break.
