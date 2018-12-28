DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Kristin Tyson was just picking up her room Thursday when she narrowly missed a tree crashing into her home.
"I heard a loud boom," she said. "I ran out as fast as I could."
Strong winds sent the tree crashing through Kristin's bedroom, tearing through wood and drywall alike.
Angela Johnson is Kristin's foster mother and also lives in the home.
"The structure damage to the house is pretty bad," I was praying nothing was wrong with her."
Johnson says her daughters are raising money to help her rebuild. But for now Johnson and Kristin have to find a new place to stay. An inspector declared the house uninhabitable due to the extensive damage.
"I'm just grateful for the Decatur Fire Department [and] the Red cross because if it weren't for them, God only knows where we'd be," Johnson said.