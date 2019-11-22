DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – During the Christmas season, the America’s Gold Star Families organization is hosting the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor at the Decatur Civic Center.
The tree was decorated Friday with ornaments in the shape of stars honoring Illinois military men and women who gave their lives in the defense of the nation. The tree honors fallen active duty military from all branches of the service and conflicts.
More than 275 names are on the Decatur tree. Similar trees have been erected in the city of Peoria and at the airport in Bloomington.