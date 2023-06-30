(WAND) — Tree removal services are working as quickly as possible to clear downed trees and limbs. WAND News met up with Sky's the Limit Tree Removal Services as they were working on a Decatur home, where a tree had fallen onto a roof. It's all hands on deck for companies working to keep up with the calls for service.
"Right now we are getting calls that are persistent, that hasn't eased up whatsoever, we've got over 30 trees on houses right now to remove, Madison Trudeau, with Sky's the Limit, told WAND News.
"We're trying to be safe and efficient, running on little rest. But first and foremost we're here to help people and the most important thing that I go by—when people call with these emergencies—we have to go there," Michael Dyer, with the Sky's the Limit, added.
Crews were in Tulsa, Oklahoma working on other emergency response there, when they got the call that storms had hit in Decatur and immediately came back.
"We just got back from Tulsa, Oklahoma, doing disaster relief up there. It was pretty devastated unfortunately we drove back today 7.5 hours. As you see we're jumping right back into it," Trudeau added.
Crews told WAND News they will be out all night working on the dozens of home that need trees removed from their yards
"It's going to be a long night. We've got our lights ready. Overnights is something we've been doing in Tulsa as well," Dyer explained.
Sky's the Limit bills customers' homeowner's insurance directly, so there are no upfront costs. You can click here to learn how to get a free estimate, or request service, or call (217) 521-5187.
