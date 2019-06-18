TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Trees Forever is recognizing Barb Grabner-Kerns of Taylorville with the Media Partner Award.
She received the award during the Iowa City Annual Celebration and Award Dinner on June 13 at the Celebration Farm in Iowa City.
Barb had been with Trees Forever for more than 12 years. She retired last July.
When her hometown of Taylorville was hit with a tornado, she used her experience of working with the Recover, Replant, Restore program.
Her volunteer work included planning an Arbor Day planting that served as a kick-off fundraiser to replant lost trees.
"Barb's diligent and tireless persistence is serving as a catalyst in Taylorville's tree recovery efforts. Her know-how as a former Trees Forever staff member and her past work with training Taylorville volunteers amplifies her efforts as a volunteer," said Debbie Fluegel, Trees Forever Program Manager.