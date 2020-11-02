BUFFALO Ill. (WAND) — A Tri-City Community Unit School District #1 transportation staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to the positive case, there will be no transportation for students from Monday, Nov. 2 to Friday, Nov. 6.
In-person learning will continue as usual, and those who rely on the bus for transportation will be able to work remotely from home if other means of transport are unavailable.
For the schools official statement click here.
