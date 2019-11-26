DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of contributing to the death of 2-year-old Tanaja Barnes had his final pre-trial hearing Tuesday and had the jury trial set for January.
The girl's mother, Twanka Davis, will serve her 20 year sentenced in Logan Correctional Center after pleading guilty to the murder of Tanaja Barnes.
Davis's live-in boyfriend, Anthony Myers, who was not Tanaja's biological father, is also charged in her death.
In court Tuesday, Myer's trial was continued from December to Jan. 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.
Police said Tanaja, was dirty, unresponsive, and wrapped in a urine soaked blanket when she was found.
Her body temperature was too cold for emergency responders to measure when they arrived on the morning of Feb. 11 at the house in the 1800 block of E. North St.
They described the home as filthy, with sinks and toilets filled to the brim with waste water. Officers documented "the overwhelming smell of urine, feces, and rotten food/garbage," in the house. There were signs of rodent and bug infestations. The interior temperature of the home was 45 degrees.
Officers said the toddler would be kept in her room as punishment if she did not nap or misbehaved. They said she could not get out of her room unless she was let out.
In Tanaja's room, police found a toddler mattress on the floor with no sheets or blankets, empty bottles, debris that had been chewed by rodents, and feces.
A window pane was broken in the home’s southeast bedroom and never fixed, causing the house to take a long time to heat.
Davis told officers the furnace in the house worked properly, but that she had turned it off the night before Barnes was found dead.
Police said Davis told them she did have a heater in her daughter's room, but took it out and used it for herself when the heater in her own room stopped working.
She said she would give Tanaja food, but would not make sure she was eating.
An autopsy on the child showed physical neglect, malnourishment, dehydration and cold exposure. Her weight was 21 pounds.