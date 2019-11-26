URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A trial date has been set for the brutal murder of Holly Cassano.
Michael Henslick’s jury trial is scheduled for February. He was arrested and charged with murdering Cassano at her home on Nov. 1, 2009. Cassano’s body was discovered by her mother in her home of Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park.
Nine years after the killing Henslick was finally arrested, after genetic genealogy work gave investigators a major break in the case. DNA was recovered from a cigarette butt from the scene, and was the key to linking Henslick to the case.
Jury selection for the trial is set to begin on Feb. 10. Lawyers believe they can have the case wrapped up in a week. Prosecutors intend to seek a sentence of natural life in prison.