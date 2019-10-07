DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A trial date has been set for a murder suspect accused of shooting a man at a Long John Silver’s.
Matthew A. Anderson Jr., 20, faces four first-degree murder charges in the Jan. 4 death of Curtis Hairston, 20, at the restaurant. He’s charged with firing a gun at Hariston when he and two other people, including a 15-year-old teen and 18-year-old Jaquarius West, met to “trade firearms” in a deal. After West left, prosecutors say Anderson entered and fired with no warning, leading to what they called an exchange of gunfire.
Investigators found two guns at that scene, which they say belonged to Hairston.
Court records show Anderson entered a not guilty plea.
Anderson's trial will start Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m.