SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A trial date has been set for a Springfield man who was indicted on federal child pornography charges.
Evan Taylor, 24, was indicted last week.
He was arrested Dec. 18 and made his initial appearance on Dec. 21.
Taylor was charged with sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly victimizing minors from August 2018 to May 2020. Taylor is also charged with distribution of pornographic images of children; travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity; enticement of a minor; receiving child pornography; and, using a computer and cell phone to attempt to transmit information about a minor.
Taylor is also charged with one count each of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and use of a computer or cell phone to attempt to transmit information about a minor carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.
His trial date is set for Feb. 2.
