DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A trial date has been set for a 17-year-old charged with killing a woman after his car crashed inside her home.
Micaiah Barton is being charged as an adult. He had just received his license the day before the crash on Nov. 23.
A final pre-trial is set for Feb. 21. Barton's trial is set to begin on Feb. 24.
Police working the crash said Barton ran from the scene after crashing his car into the home of 87-year-old Mary D. Hinton. His car hit a gas line and caused the home to go up in flames. Hinton was killed in the fire.
During the inquest officers say Barton told them he fled to call 911. He ran two blocks from the scene to his foster brother’s home.
In order to get out of the car, he had to kick the door open. The car was also completely inside the home after the crash.
Officers said Barton was speeding before the initial impact. They also said he was seen purchasing alcohol at a liquor store not long before the crash.
Barton is being charged as an adult in the case and faces two counts of aggravated DUI.