PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)- DNA found in Brendt Christensen's apartment likely comes from Yingying Zhang, an FBI forensic examiner told jurors Wednesday.
Researchers identified a stain on the underneath of carpet removed from Christensen's bedroom as blood, forensic examiner Amanda Bakker testified. Researches found DNA from one person on that sample, and it was 97 octrillion times more likely it came from Yingying Zhang as anyone else.
Forensic examiners obtained what they believe to be Yingying Zhang's DNA from three toothbrushes at her apartment.
A baseball bat found in Brendt Christensen's apartment also tested positive for DNA consistent with Zhang, although investigators did not detect blood on the bat through testing, Bakker said.
Swabs of three stains on mattresses in Brendt Christensen's bedroom also tested positive for DNA from three people, and Bakker said Yingying Zhang was the likely contributor of DNA for all three.
In cross-examination, Christensen's attorney pointed out forensic examiners tested several items from Christensen's bathroom for DNA, but only the sink-trap tested positive for DNA, which did not match Yingying Zhang's.
Christensen's trial resumed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, after Judge James Shadid attended funeral services for Peoria County State's Attorney Jerry Brady.
Prosecutors next plan to call Brendt Christensen's former girlfriend who recorded conversations between the two for FBI investigators.