PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)- Jurors watched video of a second FBI interview of Brendt Christensen Friday during the third day of his trial.
Christensen first gave a recorded interview to the FBI early June 15, 2017 after authorities seized his car. In that interview shown Thursday, Christensen first said he had been napping and playing video games on June 9, the day Yingying Zhang disappeared. Later, he admitted picking up a young Asian woman on campus but said he dropped her off.
>>Yingying Zhang Murder Trial: The evidence
On June 17, 2017, Christensen reached out to the FBI and offered to speak with them again. In that interview, Christensen again described picking up that woman.
"I saw that girl, just waiting," Christensen said. "She looked panicky ... I pulled up to her, asked if she needed help."
Christensen said he did not understand the woman when she said her name. He said he made a wrong turn while giving her a ride to an appointment, and she became worried.
"She started really freaking out ... grabbing her hair," Christensen said.
Christensen again said he dropped the woman off, but couldn't say where. When asked by FBI agents, he agreed to take a car ride with them to refresh his memory.
"I can try," Christensen said. "I just want to help."
Christensen also told officers that he used his large duffel bag to deliver a cat tree to his girlfriend, but he said he was not sure where he left it and thought it may have been stolen.
Christensen told investigators he was worried:
"If something was found, I would be in jail," Christensen said. "I didn't do it."
After the jury left for a mid-morning break, defense, prosecutors and the judge discussed what instructions to give jurors about considering recorded statements from Christensen suggesting he had killed 13 people. Prosecutors had said they had no corroboration that claim is true.