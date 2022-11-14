MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The trial is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man.
Jury selection started on Monday morning for the trial against Talmel Wilson Junior, 20. Wilson is accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28.
>> Suave Turner's mother reacts to arrest in son's shooting death.
The shooting happened at the MLK Last Stop located at 1527 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. in May 2019.
Police say after a lengthy investigation, probable cause was developed to charge Wilson with first degree murder in Sept. 2021.
>> Community action planned to stop shootings.
The trial is expected to begin Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.