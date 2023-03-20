SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Criminal court proceedings continued on Monday against the two EMS workers accused of killing a patient.
Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan appeared by video monitor in a Sangamon County Courtroom for their pre-trial hearing.
The pair are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr., 35, in December 2022. According to authorities, the LifeStar workers strapped Moore facedown on a gurney. An autopsy found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a stretcher due to tightened straps across the back.
Related Stories:
- Two EMS workers arrested for death of patient
- Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard
- Springfield NAACP holds annual Unity March
- SIU Medicine releases statement on death of Earl Moore Jr.
- Family of Earl Moore Jr. files wrongful death suit
- Illinois EMS Association releases statement regarding the death of Earl Moore Jr.
- EMS workers charged with murder plead not guilty on Friday
During Monday's hearing, Finley's attorney, Scott Hanken, told the court he plans to file a motion to change bond and strike a victim impact statement from the record.
The next court proceeding to argue those motions is set for April 5.
Cadigan's attorney, Justin Kuehn, did not make any further motions.
The next pre-trial hearing is set for May 1, in which the attorney's will argue the state's motion in limine, which was filed on February 24. A motion in limine can be used to exclude a piece of evidence in a trial without exposing the jury to the evidence.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.