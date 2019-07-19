URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A trial date has been set for a Decatur man facing federal child sexual exploitation and child pornography charges.
47-year-old Emmett Rogers appeared in federal court July 18 in Urbana for arraignment.
His trial date has been set for September 16.
Rogers is accused of exploiting a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce images in October 2018.
The indictment also accuses Rogers of transporting child pornography via computer in October and November 2018 and possessing child pornography in June 2019.
He was arrested June 11, 2019.
He was identified through cyber-tips sent by Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Rogers faces up to 50 years in prison for child sexual exploitation.
For each of the four counts of transportation of child pornography, he faces a maximum of up to 40 years in prison.
For possession of child pornography he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Each of the six counts also carries a fine of up to $250,000.
The judge ordered Rogers to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The charges are the result of an investigation by the Decatur Police Department, the Illinois Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations.