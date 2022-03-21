DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The jury trial of Paul Folks is set to start.
On Monday, Folks appeared in court. His attorney, Diane Couri and prosecuting attorney Kate Kurtz announced they were ready for trial.
Folks was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Shemilah Sanders, 22. The shooting happened under the Garfield bridge in June 2020.
Since her death, Shemilah's father, Shemuel Sanders has advocated for Decatur's youngest. He created the Shemilah Outreach Center and works with youth in the Decatur community with different service and work projects.
