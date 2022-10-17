ILLINOIS (WAND) — Halloween is nearly here! WAND has reached out to community officials across central Illinois to confirm trick or treat times.
As a reminder, it is generally good practice to skip houses with porch lights that have been turned off.
Arcola: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30
Argenta: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Arthur: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29
Assumption: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 and Monday, October 31
Atwood: After 4:00 p.m. Parade, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30
Bement: 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Champaign and Urbana: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Cerro Gordo: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Charleston: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Clinton: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Decatur: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Danville: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
De Land: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Effingham: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Findlay: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Hammond: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m on Saturday, October 29
Harristown: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Kansas: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Lincoln: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Lincoln: Trick-or-Treat with Abe at Lincoln Heritage Museum, October 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Macon: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Maroa: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Maroa: Maroa candy giveaway at City Hall, 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29
Mattoon: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Monticello: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Mt. Pulaski: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Mt. Zion: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Oreana: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Pana: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Ramsey: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28
Shelbyville: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Springfield: 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Taylorville: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 and Monday, October 31
Tuscola: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31
Warrensburg: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 and prior to the parade at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31
White Heath: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29
