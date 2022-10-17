trick or treat

ILLINOIS (WAND) — Halloween is nearly here! WAND has reached out to community officials across central Illinois to confirm trick or treat times.

As a reminder, it is generally good practice to skip houses with porch lights that have been turned off.

Arcola: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 

Argenta: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Arthur: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29

Assumption:  5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 and Monday, October 31

Atwood: After 4:00 p.m. Parade, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30

Bement: 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31 

Champaign and Urbana: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Cerro Gordo: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31 

Charleston: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Clinton: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Decatur: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Danville: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

De Land: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Effingham: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Findlay: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Hammond: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m on Saturday, October 29

Harristown: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Kansas: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Lincoln: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31 

Lincoln: Trick-or-Treat with Abe at Lincoln Heritage Museum, October 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

Macon: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Maroa: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Maroa: Maroa candy giveaway at City Hall, 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29

Mattoon: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Monticello: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Mt. Pulaski: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Mt. Zion: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Oreana: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Pana: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Ramsey: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28

Shelbyville: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Springfield: 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Taylorville: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 and Monday, October 31

Tuscola: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31

Warrensburg: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 and prior to the parade at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31

White Heath: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29

