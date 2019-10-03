trick or treat

(WAND) - Communities across central Illinois are announcing their trick-or-treat hours for 2019. 

WAND-TV reached out to officials across the region to find out when children will be able to safely collect their candy. The list is as follows. 

Arthur: 3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. for safe trick-or-treating downtown 

           6 p.m. - 8 p.m. town-wide (all Oct. 31) 

Atwood: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 

Bement: Time TBD on Oct. 31 

Champaign-Urbana: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 

Charleston: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 

Monticello: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 

Nokomis: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 30-31 

Shelbyville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 

Springfield: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 

Taylorville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 30-31

Villa Grove: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 

Decatur leaders told the station to call back in another week to see if a decision has been made. In the past, hours have been from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

Some towns not listed here told the station they are making decisions on trick-or-treat times at upcoming meetings. WAND-TV will continue to update this list as more is released. 

Tags