(WAND) - Communities across central Illinois are announcing their trick-or-treat hours for 2019.
WAND-TV reached out to officials across the region to find out when children will be able to safely collect their candy. The list is as follows.
Arthur: 3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. for safe trick-or-treating downtown
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. town-wide (all Oct. 31)
Atwood: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Bement: Time TBD on Oct. 31
Champaign-Urbana: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Charleston: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Monticello: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Nokomis: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 30-31
Shelbyville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Springfield: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Taylorville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 30-31
Villa Grove: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Oct. 31
Decatur leaders told the station to call back in another week to see if a decision has been made. In the past, hours have been from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
Some towns not listed here told the station they are making decisions on trick-or-treat times at upcoming meetings. WAND-TV will continue to update this list as more is released.