(WAND) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its first guidance for the holidays, including Halloween, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating and costume masks and parties are discouraged this year due to the pandemic, the CDC said.
"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," the agency said in its posting. "There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween."
The new guidance lists "low-risk, moderate and higher risk activities" for celebrating Halloween.
Low risk Halloween activities
- Pumpkin carving
- Decorating your home
- Outdoor scavenger hunts
- Virtual costume contests
- Hosting a movie night with household members
Moderate risk events
- "One-way trick-or-treating" by exchanging goody bags placed at the end of a driveway or the edge of a yard
- Having a small group outside for an "open-air costume parade" with participants at least 6-feet apart
The CDC issued a reminder that, "A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn't leave gaps."
The agency is discouraging the use of costume masks this year, saying they are not a substitute for cloth masks. It is also warning against wearing a costume mask over a protective cloth, pointing out it's dangerous because it might make it hard to breathe.
- "Open-air, one-way walk through haunted forest"
However, the CDC said, "If screaming will occur, greater distancing is advised."
- Pumpkin patches
- Orchard visits
- Outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends
Higher risk activities should be avoided
The CDC is warning higher risk activities should be avoided.
These include:
- Door-to-door trick-or-treating
- Attending crowded, indoor costume parties
- Visiting indoor haunted houses
- Going on hayrides or tractors rides with strangers
- Trunk-or-treat events with cars lined up in large parking lots
- Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community
