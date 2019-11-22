CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for suspects after three people were shot in Champaign Thursday night.
Three shooting victims, two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old, arrived at the hospital around 10:30 p.m.
Two victims had serious gunshot wounds. The other victim was treated and released.
Just before 11 p.m. police found the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of Alabama Ave. A gun, shell casings, and cannabis were found.
Police believe the suspect or suspects were firing at the victims as they sat in a vehicle. The victims were able to make it to the hospital, and police said the vehicle had bullet holes in it.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS).