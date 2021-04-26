EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Effingham football player who has recovered from a serious car crash and his teammates were honored by the district's school board in a Monday night meeting.
The Oct. 20, 2020 crash ended with Tristin Duncan in the ICU after suffering bleeding in the brain. He had lost control of his car in Effingham County before going down a hill and crashing.
There was a prayer rally for Duncan on Oct. 21. There was also a GoFundMe set up to support his family.
Duncan ended up defying expectations with his recovery and strapped on a helmet for the 2021 spring season!
The board recognized Duncan's team on a terrific season. Coach Brett Hefner said his special team can handle anything.
The coach also thanked the community for their support in the last year.
