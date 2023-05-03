SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The American Library Association reports that there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois during 2022. A plan heading to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk aims to prevent this censorship by withholding state funding from libraries failing to disallow the banning of books.
House Bill 2789 will allow the Secretary of State's Office to only provide state grants to libraries that adhere to the American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights.
Sen. Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines) said Wednesday the ALA Bill of Rights specifically states reading materials should not be removed or restricted because of partisan or personal disapproval.
"It is so important that people can become educated. The way that you become educated is you read," Murphy said. "And we provide an avenue for people to learn to read to a public library where there is no better equalization."
Although, Senate Republicans said the bill is a threat to members of local library and school boards who may not share the same beliefs as the majority party.
"I think this is an overreach of power," said Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy). "It's totally unnecessary."
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said Wednesday that librarians across the state told him they have never dealt with this level of intimidation or hate.
"They're scared. They're quitting their jobs," Giannoulias said. "It's tougher to get new librarians for doing what they've always done, which is to have pride for their community, to try and educate kids, to try and be a resource for adults who want to print out a resume, for people who want a safe place to learn. That to me is absolutely unacceptable."
Local librarians also responded to Senate and House Republicans that attack their profession and "lack of training" during floor debates on the bill. Lincoln Library Director Summer Griffith told reporters those lawmakers have no right to criticize experts.
"When you have somebody who bothers to go and get a Master's degree in a very specialized subject, I would expect them to be able to do their jobs," Griffith said. "Libraries have collection policies already that set in place what and how libraries buy and purchase books. We do not just get them because somebody dropped off a bunch of books. That's not how we get books."
Republicans argue that local elected leaders should still have the ability to express their opinions about books without their libraries losing state funding.
"Yet again, we find ourselves in this position in the Illinois State Senate where the majority is trampling on the minority and pushing an ideology on Illinois citizens regardless of where they live and regardless of what they believe simply by stripping away local control and taking power away from local elected officials," said Sen. Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville).
Plummer claimed that it is offensive to the principles of good government to take away public funds from the people whose taxes pay for the grants because certain politicians disagree with their beliefs.
House Bill 2789 passed out of the Senate on a partisan 39-19 vote. The House previously approved the legislation with a 69-39 vote on March 22. Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign the plan into law.
"The concept of banning books contradicts the very essence of what our country stands for. It also defies what education is all about — teaching our children to think for themselves," Giannoulias said. "This landmark legislation is a triumph for our democracy, a win for First Amendment Rights, and a great victory for future generations."
