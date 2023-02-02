(WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out for a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 Thursday morning.
Troopers responded to I-72 at milepost 7.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were down to one lane but have since reopened.
Drivers are asked to find a different route of travel if possible.
Minor injuries have been reported.
