SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois trooper Christopher Labert was remembered for his service. His name was engraved on the memorial wall. TJ Kropp, an officer with the North Chicago police department, was a friend of Lambert. They served together in Lake County for a portion of 2018.
"He's with the special operations unit, which is a team of six of us," Kropp said.
Seeing his brother in blue's name on the memorial wall was described as overwhelming to Kropp. He described Lambert as a witty and funny person.
"His aura that he brought everyday to work was phenomenal," Kropp added.
On Janurary of 2019, Trooper Lambert was on his way back home when he was responded to the a three-car-crash. He stopped to lend a hand and while he standing outside of the car, another driver hit and killed him. It was a violation of Scott's Law.
Kropp hopes the loss of brother is a wake-up call, because he wants to go home safely. Breaking the move over law could result in a fine worth up to $10,000.