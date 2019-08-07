SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A memorial ceremony will take place on Wednesday, as Trooper Gerald Ellis' name is added to the memorial wall in Springfield.
The Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation will host the ceremony at the IPS Memorial Park at 615 East Lawrence Avenue. The ceremony is set to start at 11 a.m.
Family members of Ellis, Gov. Pritzker and Lieutenant Go. Juliana Stratton and others will be the distinguished guests.
Trooper Ellis lost his life on March 30, when his vehicle was struck by a wrong way driver. The accident was in the westbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway in Green Oaks. That's north of Chicago. Both Ellis and the wrong way driver will killed in the collison.
Ellis was 36 years old and an 11 year State Police veteran.
The ISP Memorial Park pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Ellis' name will be place on the memorial along with the 69 other troopers killed.
“The Illinois State Police Memorial Park will forever serve as sacred ground where the ultimate sacrifice these fallen officers made will always be remembered, not only by the members of their families, but by all the people of Illinois. Our duty to honor the lives and legacies of all fallen ISP officers who lost their lives serving the people of this great state, will always be upheld,” stated ISP A/Director Brendan F. Kelly.