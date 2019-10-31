(WAND) - An Illinois State Police trooper was recognized Wednesday for saving a man from a burning vehicle last year.
A series of crashes happened on May 8, 2018 on Interstate 57. Traffic was backed up when a semi hit the rear of an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle.
The IDOT vehicle was thrown into another car and then into the median. On impact, the IDOT vehicle burst into flames. The driver's side door was pinned due to another car being pushed up against it.
Citizens Russell Anderson, Israel Miranda, and George Nelson all arrived with fire extinguishers. They worked to keep the flames away from the driver while Trooper Todd Hanneken jumped on the hood and broke out the windshield.
Trooper Hanneken and the citizens were able to lift the driver out of the vehicle and along with the help of a fireman, carried him through the median to safety.
Thanks to their efforts, the IDOT driver, Andrew Bergan, was saved.
On October 30, 2019, Trooper Hanneken received the Medal for Honor at the Illinois State Police Awards Ceremony. Israel L Miranda, Timothy Foreman, Phillip R. Matar, George F. Nelson, and Russell E. Anderson all received the Director’s Award of Distinction.
The Metal for Honor is awarded to the Illinois State Police personnel who perform a heroic act that by its nature results in saving a life, preventing a serious crime, or apprehending a person who committed a serious crime.
The Director’s Award of Distinction may be presented to any individual, agency, or group outside the Illinois State Police who gave extraordinary support and assistance to accomplish the goals of the Department.