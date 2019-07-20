Trooper Jones-Story honored on ISP Memorial Wall

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was honored this weekend after being killed on the line of duty in March.
"Brooke Jones-Story was killed on the line of duty by a reckless driver on March 19," said her husband Robert Story.
He said Saturday would be the last day he would speak of her death and instead focus on the good memories he has left with her. He says she was a mother, a wife, a sister and had a love for animals.
"she was always willing to go forward and help the people that couldn't help themselves."
She was competitive but also liked to let others shine. Her co-workers describe her as someone kind and hard working.
"I was one of her first sergeants. She was unafraid and courageous. She was a fine state trooper," said Commander Carl Heintz of District 16.
Though she's gone, she will never be forgotten and her legacy will help
save more lives through one powerful message:
"We want to teach the public exactly what we're looking for and that's compliance," said Commander Dominic Chiappini of District 15.
She has touched the lives of many.