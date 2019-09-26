SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A state trooper saved a stranger's life, but not in the way people might think.
Trooper Jeremy Carnes took the pledge to protect and serve his community, but he took saving lives one step further when he signed up for Be the Match three years ago.
"I went up to Chicago, and my friend was going to a fundraiser," Carnes said. "We swung by the fundraiser, and Be the Match had a booth set up there."
Be the Match is the national bone marrow registry, and a little over a year ago, Carnes was called to be the match for 20-year-old Kathryn Poe.
"I wondered what brought him to do it, but when I found out he was a state trooper, it made a lot of sense," Poe said. "It seemed very in the line of duty."
"'I'm in just as much danger sitting on the shoulder of an interstate as I was getting put under general anesthesia," Carnes said. "I feel I was put on this earth to try to save a life, and I had the opportunity."
Poe said she needed a bone marrow transplant to save her life.
"By the time I was 18, I was diagnosed with Celiac Disease, arthritis and MAS, which is what I ended up receiving the bone marrow transplant for," Poe said. "It was very obvious that if something serious wasn't done, I wasn't going to live very long. I probably would've lived a couple more years, but not more than that."
Carnes and Poe will meet for the first time on Saturday at the Be the Match Gala in Minneapolis.
"I am really, really excited to finally put a face to the name," Poe said.
Carnes said this experience isn't just about saving one life. He encourages everyone to sign up because he said it's a simple and easy process.
"In this given instance, all I had to do is show up and leave it to the doctors," Carnes said.
Anyone interested in joining Be the Match and visit their website to sign up.