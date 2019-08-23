EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WAND) — A 33-year-old Illinois State Police trooper who someone shot while he served a warrant has lost his life, a press release said.
According to ISP, multiple suspects were taken into custody after the shooting Friday morning in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street.
Around 5:30 a.m. ISP was serving a search warrant, there was an exchange of gunfire at the residence and ISP South SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was shot.
ISP said the trooper was taken to the hospital with life-threatening wounds. He succumbed to those wounds at about 6:10 p.m. Friday.
“It is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the death of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. Trooper Hopkins laid down his life while protecting the citizens of this state. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Hopkins and the ISP while we continue to grieve and work through this tragedy,” stated Acting Director Brendan Kelly.
Gov. JB Pritzker also issued a statement.
“Today the entire state mourns the loss of ISP South SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, a young man who dedicated 10 of his 33 years on this earth to protecting the people of Illinois," Pritzker said. "It is the most courageous among us who choose a life of risk so their communities can go about their lives in peace. The state of Illinois stands with Trooper Hopkins’ family and the entire Illinois State Police family as they grieve the loss of another heroic officer.”
Hopkins is a 10-year veteran of ISP.