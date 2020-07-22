CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A DUI suspect and two other people are in hospital care after a Cumberland County crash.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. Route 45, just north of 900 North Road. According to troopers, 33-year-old Clinton Howell of Delphos, Ohio, was headed northbound on U.S. 45 before crossing into the southbound lane and side-swiping a Toyota Avalon.
Howell, 93-year-old Sidney Gull and 91-year-old Mary Gull were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The Gulls are from the Neoga area and were in the Toyota.
Authorities cited Howell for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
