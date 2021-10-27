VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A total of 38 pigs were killed in a vehicle fire involving a livestock trailer, state police said.
This occurred at about 9:22 p.m. Tuesday on I-74 westbound at mile post 203. State police said a 2012 Kenworth truck tractor livestock semi-trailer was moving westbound on I-74 when a fire started near the drive axles.
Authorities said the driver pulled off to the right shoulder, at which point the fire spread to the front of the livestock trailer, which was loaded with 153 adult pigs.
A total of 115 pigs were off-loaded to a replacement livestock trailer and removed from the scene.
The driver of the Kenworth vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Sebastian Gilbert-More of Portland, Ind., was not hurt.
