MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Beardstown man has died following a crash in McDonough County.
State police said the crash occurred on Oct. 18, when 29-year-old Ibrahim H. Osman drove southbound on US-67 at a location about a half-mile north of 350 North. They said he drove off the west side of the road, over-corrected and then went off the east side.
Osman's 2006 Nissan Pathfinder overturned multiple times, authorities said, before coming to a rest on the east side of US-67. Osman was dead at the scene.
He was not wearing a seat belt, according to a press release. Lynette D. Shea, 32, of Beardstown was a passenger in the vehicle.
Troopers said they are trying to reach Osman's family. Anyone with contact information is asked to call the McDonough County Coroner's Office at (309)833-2323.