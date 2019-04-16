SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A body was found Tuesday in Shelby County, according to investigators.
State police tell WAND-TV a death investigation is underway near Pana Lake. ISP Zone 5 is leading the investigation and working with the Shelby County sheriff’s office on the case.
The body discovery happened at a location in Shelby County and near the Christian County border. A family member confirmed with WAND-TV that Michael Ray Eakle - an adult man - was the person found.
Specific details about how Eakle was found or what happened to them are unknown Tuesday evening.
