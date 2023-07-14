MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a commercial vehicle fire on Interstate 72 eastbound at milepost 144 in Macon County.
Drivers are told to use caution in the area. Traffic could be slowed or stopped.
There were no injuries reported in connection with the fire.
