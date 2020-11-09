SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers were called to a deadly crash in Sangamon County Monday morning.
Illinois State Police District 9 Troopers, Springfield Fire Department, and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash just East of Farmingdale Road on Illinois 54.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction is still on scene completing an investigation.
Illinois 54 will be closed for a couple of hours.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
