COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Coles County on Illinois Route 130 just south of Coles County Road 300 North.
This is just south of Charleston.
All lanes of Illinois Route 130 are shut down.
Traffic is being diverted to the east from Illinois Route 130 on Coles County Road 300 North and Coles County Road 100 North.
The crash involved two vehicles. While we know the crash was deadly, information about the deceased has not yet been released.
The road will be closed until further notice.
WAND News is working to learn more about the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.