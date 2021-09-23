DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Tuscola woman was taken to the hospital in a Wednesday morning crash, troopers said.
The crash occurred as a Kenworth semi-truck and a 2016 Fiat 124 were both moving southbound on Interstate 57 in Douglas County. Authorities said the semi-truck crossed into the right ditch in the mile marker 197 area, which is about five miles south of Arcola, then tried to return to the interstate and overcorrected.
The truck then rolled onto the passenger side and came to a rest across the southbound lanes. Troopers said the Fiat then hit the truck and immediately caught fire.
Because of traffic backup, responding firefighters stopped in the northbound lanes to address the fire. Southbound traffic was diverted off the interstate at Exit 203 and northbound traffic was diverted off the interstate at exit 192.
Northbound traffic reopened at about 7:30 a.m. Southbound traffic opened at about 9;30 a.m. Thursday.
The Fiat driver, identified as 45-year-old Donna K. Dowler of Tuscola, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi-truck driver was cited for improper lane usage.
