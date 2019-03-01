CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A crash that left pigs loose on the interstate was caused by a driver hitting another car while merging, troopers say.
A press release says the crash happened along I-57 near Olympian Road at 10:51 a.m. Friday, when a 2000 Peterbilt truck tractor with a livestock semi-trailer tried to merge onto I-57 northbound from I-74 westbound. Troopers say the vehicle merged and hit a 2017 Acura Utility in the right lane of traffic.
The Utility crossed over into southbound I-57 traffic and came to a rest facing southbound on an exit ramp. The truck driver then lost control and rolled onto the driver's side. The trailer, which was carrying pigs, stopped on its side in the center median.
As a result of the crash, pigs ended up loose on I-57 in Champaign. Responders were working to gather the animals Friday morning.
The truck tractor driver was not hurt, but the Utility driver needed hospital treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. Troopers cited the truck tractor driver for improper lane usage.