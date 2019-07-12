MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two vehicles were involved in a deadly crash that claimed one life, according to state troopers.
A press release said a truck tractor semi-trailer and white 2005 Ford truck crashed on Route 121 at 1:25 p.m. Friday. The person killed was a 32-year-old man, who was driving the Ford.
Troopers said 19-year-old Zachary Jenkins was driving the truck tractor, failed to yield at a stop sign in the Spitler Park Plaza area and pulled out in front of the Ford truck while turning south onto 121. They said the Ford driver, who was northbound on 121 at the time, hit the side of the truck tractor.
A juvenile female victim from Mt. Zion has life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. Jenkins went to a hospital for evaluation.
Troopers said they cited Jenkins for failure to yield.
WAND-TV watched the Macon County coroner arrive on the scene. Viewer-submitted video showed at least one helicopter responding.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office told the station it is assisting Mt. Zion responders at the crash site.
This developing story will be updated as more is released.