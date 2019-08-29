SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Shelby County, state police confirmed.
Troopers said at 1:07 p.m. Thursday, a 2000 Buick LeSabre was stopped at a stop sign on northbound Shelby County Road 1945 E. They said its driver 28-year-old Shelbyville man Dustin W. Haun, failed to yield to traffic and drove into the intersection with IL Route 16 in an attempt to turn west.
A press release said a motorcyclist heading east on Route 6 hit the Buick in the eastbound lanes. That person, whose name is not public at this time, died from injuries as a result of the crash.
Haun was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.