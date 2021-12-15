IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver is dead after a car caught fire Monday in a three-vehicle Iroquois County crash.
State troopers said the crash occurred on Illinois Route 49 at 1400 N Road. At about 2 p.m. Monday, a 2021 Toyota Sienna was moving westbound on 1400 N Road and stopped at the intersection of IL 49. At the same time, a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck was southbound on IL 49.
Troopers said the Toyota driver failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of the semi-truck, causing the car to be hit by the truck. The Toyota then left the road and went into the west ditch.
This crash caused the semi-truck to enter the northbound lane of IL 49, at which point it hit a 2009 Ford F150 head-on. Both the semi-truck and Ford ended up running off the road into the east ditch.
The Ford caught fire and its driver, identified as Kris E. Edburg, 36, of Paxton, was trapped inside. Edburg was pronounced dead on the scene.
Possible charges are pending as authorities investigate.
